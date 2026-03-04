Daniel Maldini News: Returns to action

Maldini (ankle) played 76 minutes in Tuesday's Coppa Italia match versus Atalanta.

Maldini quickly recuperated from an ailment and got the call from the start, providing an assist. He has yet to score but has fared better than the other options, Petar Ratkov, Boulaye Dia and Tijjani Noslin, in the role since joining in January, assisting once and tallying seven shots (one on target) and six chances created in four outings (all starts).