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Daniel Maldini News: Tallies equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Maldini scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 3-3 draw against Udinese.

Maldini was able to get a point for Lazio late in stoppage time, which could be important if they do get a Europe spot for next season. He could see additional time off the bench in the next match against a favorable opponent, as Cremonese have conceded 51 goals in Serie A play.

Daniel Maldini
Lazio
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