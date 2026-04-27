Daniel Maldini News: Tallies equalizer

Maldini scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 3-3 draw against Udinese.

Maldini was able to get a point for Lazio late in stoppage time, which could be important if they do get a Europe spot for next season. He could see additional time off the bench in the next match against a favorable opponent, as Cremonese have conceded 51 goals in Serie A play.