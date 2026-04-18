Daniel Maldini News: Unused in Napoli fixture

Maldini (knee) didn't feature in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Napoli.

Maldini was an option after dealing with a mild knee injury but stayed on the bench, as the coach opted for different subs. He'll compete with Tijjani Noslin, Boulaye Dia and Petar Ratkov the rest of the way. He has fired one shot in six displays in a row, totaling 11 (three on target), scoring once and adding four key passes and five tackles (all won) during that stretch.