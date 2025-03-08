Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Mosquera headshot

Daniel Mosquera Injury: Called up for Bologna match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Mosquera (thigh) made Verona's squad list to face Bologna on Sunday.

Mosquera was a late scratch last week, but his problem turned out to be minor, and he quickly shook it off. He'll resume providing depth up front, but he didn't exploit his opportunities while Casper Tengstedt was sidelined. He has posted seven shots (four on target), four key passes and three tackles (all won) in his last five showings (two starts).

