Daniel Mosquera Injury: Will need surgery

Mosquera has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee, Verona announced.

Mosquera was unavailable against Milan after spraining his knee in training, and subsequent tests revealed structural damage that will require surgical intervention. He'll likely miss the remainder of the season, barring a very quick recovery. He has mostly operated off the bench, tallying two assists, 16 shots (five on target) and five chances created in 22 appearances (five starts).