Mosquera played a well-placed backheel pass to set up Rafik Belghali for a strong finish. His season has had plenty of ups and downs with inconsistent playing time in Verona's attack, but he has now started the last two matches, which are the only league games he has started this season. He is beginning to make a case for a consistent spot in the lineup, and both of his goal contributions have come in his last three appearances. Mosquera will look to continue his starting streak and produce another good performance against a Fiorentina side that sits directly below Verona in the standings.