Daniel Mosquera News: Paces team in attempts against Cagliari

Mosquera had three shots (one on goal) and committed two fouls in Monday's 2-0 defeat versus Cagliari.

Mosquera led his side in shots as he has often done while Casper Tengstedt (thigh) recovers but was slightly menacing just once. He has tallied three or more attempts in each of the last five matches, amassing 21 (three on target), but without any goals or contributions in the offensive stats.