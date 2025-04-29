Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Mosquera

Daniel Mosquera News: Paces team in attempts against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Mosquera had three shots (one on goal) and committed two fouls in Monday's 2-0 defeat versus Cagliari.

Mosquera led his side in shots as he has often done while Casper Tengstedt (thigh) recovers but was slightly menacing just once. He has tallied three or more attempts in each of the last five matches, amassing 21 (three on target), but without any goals or contributions in the offensive stats.

Daniel Mosquera
Verona
