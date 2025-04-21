Daniel Mosquera News: Takes four shots in loss
Mosquera had four shots (one on target) during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Roma.
Mosquera had another active performance up front but once again accuracy wasn't by his side as he could find the target just once. The striker was able to put up at least four shots in each of his last four starts but, on the other hand, accumulated just two on-target attempts during the same stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now