Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Mosquera headshot

Daniel Mosquera News: Takes four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Mosquera had four shots (one on target) during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Mosquera had another active performance up front but once again accuracy wasn't by his side as he could find the target just once. The striker was able to put up at least four shots in each of his last four starts but, on the other hand, accumulated just two on-target attempts during the same stretch.

Daniel Mosquera
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now