Daniel Mosquera headshot

Daniel Mosquera News: Tallies one in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Mosquera scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Bologna.

Mosquera buried a goal from close range in the 80th minute of play, but it was not enough as his squad fell short. The goal marked his fifth of the season and his first goal contribution in 10 appearances. This also marked the third time this season that he recorded at least two shots on target, but it was also his fourth straight appearance without accounting for a chance created.

