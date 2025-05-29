Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Munie headshot

Daniel Munie News: Active in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Munie recorded two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Munie had plenty of work as part of a three-man central defense that managed to neutralize the Galaxy's threat. He generated more than three clearances for the seventh time in his most recent eight league appearances, tying his season-high mark of seven clearances. Additionally, he completed the full 90 minutes in each of those eight matches, and his side obtained three clean sheets in that period.

Daniel Munie
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
