Daniel Munie News: Active in victory
Munie recorded two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Munie had plenty of work as part of a three-man central defense that managed to neutralize the Galaxy's threat. He generated more than three clearances for the seventh time in his most recent eight league appearances, tying his season-high mark of seven clearances. Additionally, he completed the full 90 minutes in each of those eight matches, and his side obtained three clean sheets in that period.
