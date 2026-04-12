Daniel Munie News: Assists deciding goal

Munie assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Munie set up Dave Romney's 75th minute header that put the game on ice in Saturday's 3-1 road win over Sporting Kansas City, picking out his center-back partner from a dangerous area to cap off a clean defensive-to-offensive transition. He also put in a solid shift defensively alongside Romney, winning two tackles and adding three clearances as Sporting KC struggled to break down a well-structured San Jose back line. Munie now sits at two goals and one assist across seven MLS appearances this season, showing the kind of attacking punch he can bring from the back line.