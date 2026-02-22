Daniel Munie News: Begins season with brace

Munie scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

After finishing 2025 as a regular starter for the Earthquakes, Munie began his 2026 season as part of their starting XI once more. He scored the 2026 Earthquakes' first goal and headed in another, giving him two goals, which already ties his 2025 season's tally logged across 22 starts.