Daniel Munie News: Taps in goal

Munie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Portland Timbers.

By tapping in the Earthquakes' last goal Saturday, Munie has three going into the World Cup break. Combined with an assist, the center-back's four G/A this season provides excellent offense to go with his defensive stats, featuring 56 clearances and 11 interceptions across 14 appearances.