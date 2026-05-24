Daniel Munie News: Taps in goal
Munie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Portland Timbers.
By tapping in the Earthquakes' last goal Saturday, Munie has three going into the World Cup break. Combined with an assist, the center-back's four G/A this season provides excellent offense to go with his defensive stats, featuring 56 clearances and 11 interceptions across 14 appearances.
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