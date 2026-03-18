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Daniel Munoz Injury: Fit for action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Munoz (shoulder) is an option for Thursday's match against Larnaca, according to manager Oliver Galsner. "Daniel is fine to play."

Munoz is no longer injured and seems to be in the clear for European play, a major addition back for the club. The major question will be how much time he can receive, as the club will likely want to get their crucial midfielder back on the right flank immediately, typically a starter when fit. He still has yet to miss a start this season when fit, creating an even bigger chance that he will be an option from the starting XI immediately.

Daniel Munoz
Crystal Palace
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