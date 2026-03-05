Daniel Munoz Injury: Forced off Thursday
Munoz abandoned Thursday's clash against Tottenham with an apparent shoulder injury.
Munoz played just 14 minutes before being replaced by Nathaniel Clyne against the Spurs. The Colombian international, who has made seven consecutive EPL starts, is now at risk of missing upcoming games due to this issue. In that case, Clyne will likely take his place in the initial lineup. The full extent of Munoz's injury is still unknown, and he'll likely need to be assessed in the coming days.
