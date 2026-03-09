Daniel Munoz Injury: Participates in training

Munoz (shoulder) was back in training Monday, according to his club.

Munoz is making some early progress after a shoulder injury last week, as the wing-back has already linked up with his teammates in training. This is massive news for the club after he was only available for 14 minutes in his last outing, as they should earn a regular starter soon, likely in the next week. He remains a solid two-way player who sees plenty of time on the ball, recording three goals and an assist to go along with nine clean sheets.