Daniel Munoz Injury: Remains questionable to face Leeds

Munoz (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's match against Leeds United, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "It's more likely [he plays] than yesterday! It's still a question mark. Sometimes it seems that Dani doesn't feel pain where everybody else is feeling pain, so I'm quite hopeful. Let's see if he can train with us tomorrow. Of course, we have to be a little bit aware of his shoulder, but if he can train fully with us on Saturday, then he will be in the squad here."

Munoz will need some testing after training Saturday, with the defender set to be a late call for Sunday. This comes after he potentially returned too early in league play over the weekend, only playing 14 minutes before he exited, unable to play in Thursday's Conference League match. If he is an option, a start will likely follow his availability, having yet to miss a start in 21 appearances this season.