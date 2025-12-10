Munoz is set for knee surgery and a spell on the sideline. Glasner gave no update on the timeline for his recovery, but the fact that it doesn't sound serious is a great sign that it's not going to be season-ending. Nathaniel Clyne will need to play a larger role with Munoz sidelined during one of the busiest parts of the season, though it's likely Glasner will have to mix up the right side of his formation as games pile up. Given that he seems fairly minor, the current expectation is that Munoz could be back training and playing by January.