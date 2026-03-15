Daniel Munoz Injury: Still not an option
Munoz (shoulder) is out for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace.
Munoz is not yet an option and looks to be saved for another match, with the defender not being risked due to his shoulder injury. He will now look to return in their game before the international break, potentially being held out until after the break to be cautious.
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