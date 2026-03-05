Daniel Munoz headshot

Daniel Munoz Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 10:57pm

Munoz abandoned Thursday's 3-1 victory against Tottenham due to a shoulder injury and will need to be assessed, according to coach Olivier Glasner. "It was his shoulder. Right now, his arm is in a brace, we'll do further assessments. He says he doesn't feel so bad."

Munoz played just 14 minutes in Thursday's win against the Spurs before being replaced by Nathaniel Clyne. The Colombian international, who has made seven consecutive EPL starts, is now at risk of missing upcoming games due to a shoulder injury that he doesn't feel so bad about, according to coach Olivier Glasner. That said, he will be assessed in the coming days and if he had to miss some time to recover, Clyne will likely take his place in the starting XI.

Daniel Munoz
Crystal Palace
