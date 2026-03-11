Daniel Munoz Injury: Targeting Sunday return
Munoz (shoulder) is ruled out for the Conference League first leg against AEK Larnaca but hopes to return for Sunday's clash against Leeds United, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Munoz will miss this game. He's working hard with our medical staff to be ready for the Leeds game"
Munoz will miss Thursday's Conference League first leg against AEK Larnaca due to a shoulder injury but is working toward being available for Sunday's clash against Leeds United. The right wing back is an undisputed starter and an important piece in his team's attacking setup, regularly pushing forward to provide options for his teammates. He has recorded three goals and two assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season.
