Daniel Munoz News: Another goal contribution

Munoz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Munoz logged an assist for a second straight game, as he set up Jean-Philippe Mateta for a shot from the center of the box in the 89th minute of play. The assist marked the third of the campaign for Munoz, who also has at least one chance created in eiight consecutive league outings. Additionally, this was the sixth time in seven league games that he recorded more than one tackle won.