Daniel Munoz headshot

Daniel Munoz News: Another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Munoz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-1 win against Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Munoz gained yet another goal contribution Tuesday, making it his fifth in his past six outings. He would earn an assist finding Ismallia Sarr in the 71st minute, now having four on the season. His efforts on the right flank was solid all-around, adding two interceptions, two tackles and three crosses.

