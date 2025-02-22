Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Munoz headshot

Daniel Munoz News: Breaks goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Munoz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Going into Saturday, Munoz had not logged any Premier League goals in 2025. That changed against Fulham, and despite his recent goal drought, it is not indicative of his excellent form as of late. Across his last four appearances, Munoz also recorded two assists, directly contributing to a goal in all but one of the aforementioned games.

Crystal Palace
