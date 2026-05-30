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Daniel Munoz News: Brings dynamism on right flank

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Munoz has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the most dynamic and productive outlet on the right flank throughout the competition.

Munoz ends an impressive season with Crystal Palace making 46 appearances across all competitions, contributing five goals and four assists including one goal and one assist in the Conference League, establishing himself as one of the most complete right wing-backs in Europe. The versatile defender brings blistering energy, a clinical eye for goal and the experience of winning the UEFA Conference League with Crystal Palace, combining elite defensive solidity with a genuine attacking threat that few right-backs in the world can match. Munoz heads into the World Cup as one of Colombia's most important players and a genuine match-winner capable of deciding games from his position on the right flank.

Daniel Munoz
Crystal Palace
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