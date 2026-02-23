Daniel Munoz headshot

Daniel Munoz News: Five tackles in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 6:05pm

Munoz generated two crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton.

Munoz had limited impact going forward despite the matchup, attempting just two crosses without a shot or chance created. Defensively, however, he was outstanding. He led his side in both tackles with five and clearances with seven, while also adding two interceptions.

Daniel Munoz
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
