Daniel Munoz News: Five tackles in clean sheet
Munoz generated two crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton.
Munoz had limited impact going forward despite the matchup, attempting just two crosses without a shot or chance created. Defensively, however, he was outstanding. He led his side in both tackles with five and clearances with seven, while also adding two interceptions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Munoz See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 273 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1112 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Double Gameweek 2613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Munoz See More