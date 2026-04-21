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Daniel Munoz News: Keeps clean sheet Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Munoz registered six crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Monday's 0-0 draw against West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Munoz kept his 10th clean sheet of the season Monday, recording seven clearances, two tackles and one interception on that end of the pitch. On the attack he recorded six crosses, his second most in a match this season, though he failed to record an accurate cross or create a chance in his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Daniel Munoz
Crystal Palace
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