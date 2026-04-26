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Daniel Munoz News: Nets in second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Munoz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 19th minute.

Munoz made the match interesting in the second half, scoring and reducing the deficit to a single goal. The wing-back was good throughout the match and is always threatening on the ball. He caused issues for the backline with his pace and creativity, and eventually got his reward with his only shot on goal.

Daniel Munoz
Crystal Palace
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