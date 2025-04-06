Daniel Munoz News: Nets one in victory

Munoz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Brighton.

Munoz buried his second goal in five league games and his fourth of the season. He also accounted for at least one chance created for the 23rd time in 29 league appearances on the campaign. Additionally, he racked up over 20 completed passes for the third consecutive league outing.