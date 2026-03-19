Daniel Munoz News: Plays 60 minutes Thursday

Munoz took two shots (one on goal) and made three clearances in 60 minutes as a substitute during Thursday's UEFA Conference League win over AEK Larnaca.

Munoz was fit enough for limited minutes after overcoming a shoulder injury, but he still saw plenty of action as the game ended up going to extra time. He's the team's ideal right wing-back option when available, so he should eventually be favored over a more offensive Brennan Johnson. In that case, Munoz could be reliable for both attacking and defensive production while he aims to add to his three goals and two assists in the 2025/26 EPL season.