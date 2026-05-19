Daniel Munoz News: Provides assist against Brentford

Munoz assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Munoz set up Adam Wharton's go-ahead goal, collecting the ball on the right side of the box before laying it back for Wharton to smash home. He also came close himself, getting denied by Caoimhin Kelleher from the left side of the box and later firing over in the closing stages, wrapping up the match with one assist in a sharp, disciplined wing-back performance. On top of the end product, he was heavily involved all game, finishing with three chances created, three tackles, and seven clearances in a true two-way shift.