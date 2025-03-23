Fantasy Soccer
Daniel News: Concedes four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Daniel made three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Charlotte FC.

Daniel had a difficult outing on Saturday against Charlotte as he conceded four goals and made only three saves. The Brazilian has now allowed eight goals in the first five games of the season while keeping just one clean sheet in the opener. He will look to deliver a better performance against Seattle on Saturday.

