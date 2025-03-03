Daniel News: Concedes PK goal in win
Daniel made two saves and conceded a penalty goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Daniel was beaten from the penalty spot in the 27th minute, with Dejan Joveljic's strike being too well-placed for him to reach. Other than that, the goalkeeper was solid as usual and that included a huge save just after the half-hour mark that allowed his team to hold onto the lead. Now Daniel, who was coming off a clean sheet on the season opener, will try to keep it up during next Saturday's home clash against Minnesota.
