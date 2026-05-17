Daniel News: Concedes three goals versus Dallas

Daniel recorded six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Daniel faced an intense challenge as his team allowed plenty of shots during the week 14 loss. Despite the three goals conceded, the keeper stood out by denying five attempts from inside the box. Additionally, he made six total saves for the second straight game. Up next is a cup clash with Colorado followed by a trip to Portland, who have scored 13 goals over five home matches this campaign.