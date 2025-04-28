Daniel News: Concedes twice Saturday

Daniel registered no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Columbus Crew.

Daniel made his return to the pitch Saturday after missing the last match with a forehead injury. He did not play particularly well as he conceded two goals in the loss despite only facing two shots on target. He conceded the opener scored by Sean Zawadski in the 28th minute, and also Max Arfsten's winner in the 62nd minute. He faces another difficult matchup Saturday versus Portland, a side which has scored 20 goals through 10 matches this season.