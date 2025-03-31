Daniel News: Eight saves in draw
Daniel recorded eight saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Daniel was a force Saturday, bouncing back from a performance in which he conceded four goals by making eight saves and allowing one goal in a 1-1- draw versus Seattle. The keeper also contributed one clearance. The eight saves marked an early season-high for the Daniel who should remain in net Sunday when San Jose host DC United.
