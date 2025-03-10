Daniel News: Five saves in defeat

Daniel had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Minnesota United.

Daniel turned aside five of six Minnesota United shots on target Saturday, though San Jose fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Despite the loss, San Jose's first-choice keeper has began the season in strong form, making 14 saves and two clearances over three appearances (three starts) while conceding just two goals and recording one clean sheet. Daniel's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when San Jose host Colorado Rapids.