Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel headshot

Daniel News: Five saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Daniel had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Minnesota United.

Daniel turned aside five of six Minnesota United shots on target Saturday, though San Jose fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Despite the loss, San Jose's first-choice keeper has began the season in strong form, making 14 saves and two clearances over three appearances (three starts) while conceding just two goals and recording one clean sheet. Daniel's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when San Jose host Colorado Rapids.

Daniel
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now