Daniel News: Four saves in draw

Daniel recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Daniel turned aside four of five Vancouver shots on goal Saturday as San Jose earned one point from the 1-1 home draw. Over his last five starting appearances, the experienced keeper has made nine saves and five clearances while conceding six goals. Daniel will look for a return to the clean sheet column Wednesday when San Jose travel for a midweek tussle versus Seattle.