Daniel

Daniel News: In starting lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Daniel (forehead) is in the starting XI for Saturday's matchup versus Columbus Crew.

Daniel was absent from the previous game but recovered in time to see action in the weekend trip, pushing Earl Edwards Jr. back to the bench. The Brazilian has failed to keep his goal unbeaten seven times in a row, but he stood out by making more than seven saves in each of his last two 90-minute performances.

Daniel
San Jose Earthquakes
