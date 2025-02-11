Fantasy Soccer
Daniel News: Inks new contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Daniel has signed a new contract with San Jose, according to his club.

Daniel is set to remain with San Jose for the next few seasons, signing an extension until 2026, with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. He started in all 12 of his appearances last season, notching one clean sheet, 24 goals allowed and 49 saves, although his season was plagued by an injury. However, he should return to the starting role this season, especially after the new contract.

