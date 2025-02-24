Daniel News: Keeps clean sheet in season opener

Daniel made seven saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Daniel was the biggest reason why the final score suggested a lopsided game when what actually happened was the opposition controlling ball possession and creating more scoring chances. However, the goalkeeper made multiple great saves to keep his team ahead and then allow the lead to be extended. After having his last campaign cut short due to physical issues, Daniel will hope this is the year he finally consolidates himself as one of MLS' top players at his position.