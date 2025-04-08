Daniel News: Makes nine saves in win

Daniel made nine saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 6-1 win over D.C. United.

Daniel was one of the biggest reasons why the final score was so lopsided as he posted a season high in saves with some of them being in clear scoring opportunities for the opposition. The goalkeeper couldn't do much when Christian Benteke headed home a cross from the right just before halftime but that doesn't take any shine from his performance, that put him atop all his MLS peers with 36 saves over seven starts. Up next for Daniel is Saturday's visit to LAFC.