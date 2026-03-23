Daniel headshot

Daniel News: Six saves in cleansheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Daniel stopped all six shots he faced and had three clearances in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Vancouver.

What a start to the year for Daniel. Four clean sheets in his first five appearances while only conceding once. His three clearances brought his total on the year 10 and have him firmly in the lead for Goalkeeper of the year. Daniel will look to keep it rolling on Saturday versus San Diego.

Daniel
San Jose Earthquakes
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