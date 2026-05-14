Daniel News: Six saves in defeat

Daniel made six saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Daniel delivered a strong individual performance in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at Lumen Field, making six saves across 90 minutes in what was his side's first loss in nine games and only their second defeat of the 2026 MLS season, as the Sounders became the first team to score more than two goals against San Jose this campaign. Daniel has made 12 saves and conceded eight goals across his last five MLS appearances this season and will look to bounce back in the next match against Dallas.