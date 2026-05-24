Daniel News: Six saves, one goal conceded

Daniel recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

In each of the Earthquakes' last three games, Daniel logged six saves. But unlike the first two matchups, he did not concede multiple goals. Going into the World Cup break, Daniel has logged five clean sheets, 45 saves and 15 goals conceded in as many appearances across 2026.