Daniel News: Six saves, three goals conceded
Daniel made six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Considering that Daniel's previous two appearances include a combined five saves, it is safe to say the goalkeeper slightly improved Saturday at Seattle. But having conceded multiple goals again, thrice consecutively now, his objective should be to statistically improve. Daniel's next opportunity for redemption comes next Saturday at Real Salt Lake.
