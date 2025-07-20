Menu
Daniel News: Six saves, three goals conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 8:11pm

Daniel made six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Considering that Daniel's previous two appearances include a combined five saves, it is safe to say the goalkeeper slightly improved Saturday at Seattle. But having conceded multiple goals again, thrice consecutively now, his objective should be to statistically improve. Daniel's next opportunity for redemption comes next Saturday at Real Salt Lake.

Daniel
San Jose Earthquakes
