Daniel News: Three saves in 1-0 loss

Daniel recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Seattle Sounders FC.

Daniel made three saves but was unable to prevent the only goal of the game. This was his first goal conceded of the season, having kept three clean sheets in his opening three games. He has already matched the number of clean sheets that he made last season. He has made three saves in each of the last two games, having only been needed to make one save in each of the first two games.