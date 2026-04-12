Daniel News: Three saves in victory

Daniel recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Sporting Kansas City.

Daniel gave up one goal in Saturday's 3-1 road win at Sporting Kansas City, getting beaten by Jacob Bartlett's opener in the 27th minute, but still turned in a strong performance between the sticks. He racked up three saves and came up big early, keeping the Earthquakes alive by shutting down SKC's best chances during a stretch of heavy pressure. The Brazilian has now started every match during San Jose's historic start with six wins and one loss, and allowing just two goals in six games shows how vital he's been to anchoring this dominant back line, with another test coming Sunday against LAFC.