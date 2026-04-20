Daniel News: Three saves in victory

Daniel registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Daniel came up with three saves in Sunday's 4-1 win against LAFC and was on the verge of logging his sixth clean sheet of the season before Reid Roberts' 74th minute own goal spoiled the shutout. San Jose continues to look elite at the back, conceding just three goals through eight matches while posting five clean sheets overall. He delivered big-time stops on Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga early in the second half as LAFC pushed for a breakthrough, then watched the Earthquakes flip the match with a six-minute burst, and he'll aim to stay in rhythm heading into Wednesday's showdown against Austin.