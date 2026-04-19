Daniel Oyegoke Injury: Hurt in Milan fixture

Oyegoke registered two crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in 21 minutes before departing Sunday's match versus Milan due to injury, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Oyegoke got rolled up from behind and had to be helped off the pitch, as he was struggling to put weight on his leg. He'll undergo tests in the coming weeks. The coach turned to Pol Lirola, leaving Rafik Belghali, who usually plays on the right wing, in a more attacking position, as Verona are down several attackers in this one.